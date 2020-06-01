Pro-Trump Georgia Democrat calls out antifa ‘looters and hoodlums’ who hijacked Atlanta protests

Jones mentioned that there’s a management situation on the native degree.

“When you dial 911, it goes to our local fire and police, not to Washington, D.C. So, you have to be organized at the local level, have support from surrounding jurisdictions, law enforcement agencies, and then that gives you the backbone so you can handle this,” Jones mentioned.

Elected and neighborhood leaders alike have condemned the violent riots that broke out throughout the nation following the dying of Floyd.

Demonstrations in a number of cities, together with Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Denver and Portland, began peacefully on Friday however turned violent at night time as police and protesters clashed. The riots led to the destruction of police and personal property, with rioters looting many companies.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an emotional speech on Saturday morning, citing the actions of looters who smashed home windows and threw bottles, rocks and knives at legislation enforcement as “not a protest” and “not Atlanta.”

Jones mentioned that he appreciated Trump designating antifa as a terrorist group as a result of they’re “professional, organized and well funded.”

“I appreciate the leadership shown by the president to provide and support state and local levels again. The federal government is going to have to target this group with technology, now doing facial recognition and other things.”

“We can track these hoodlums down and we can bring an end to this.”