Pro Putt by Topgolf review: more realistic than real Topgolf

Many VR video games are about portraying inconceivable exaggerated variations of actuality, whether or not it’s sci-fi desk tennis or a capturing vary with precise zombies. The new Topgolf-branded Oculus Quest sport, nonetheless, goes in one other path: it’s really more like real golf than Topgolf.

If you haven’t been to Topgolf earlier than, it’s sort of what might be anticipated out of a VR golf sport, just for real. You’re principally in a bar with a large driving vary, and also you’re whacking microchipped balls at far-off colourful targets. Topgolf’s know-how tracks the balls on video screens so you possibly can see how correct your pictures have been — or, more probably, weren’t. I went to the Las Vegas location with some Verge co-workers after CES this 12 months, and it was an excellent time apart from the truth that Sean O’Kane destroyed us all.

This VR sport known as Pro Putt by Topgolf, which is your first clue that it isn’t fairly aiming to re-create the Topgolf expertise in full. This sport is all about placing, not driving; builders Golf Scope had been engaged on it for a while earlier than including the Topgolf license. It’s simply as properly, then, that the placing mechanics are nice.

I felt like I used to be enjoying real golf more than I did once I was enjoying real Topgolf

I’m no golfer, as Sean will inform you, however Pro Putt’s controls are straightforward to choose up whereas feeling suitably realistic and satisfying. You play with two arms on a single Quest controller, with easy teleport controls to place your self over the ball. Although the sport is technically all about placing, you’ll end up needing to make for much longer swings on the par-Four or -5 programs. There’s absolutely a good bit of goal help happening, and the non-obligatory pointers positively assist — I began making eagles sooner than I anticipated — however I feel this sport strikes the best steadiness between enjoyable and authenticity. I felt like I used to be enjoying real golf more than I did once I was enjoying real Topgolf.

The bulk of the sport’s content material relies on a set of fresh, low-poly programs that, in scope, lie someplace between minigolf and precise golf. While the builders examine Pro Putt to Mario Golf and EA’s Tiger Woods video games, I’d say it’s nearer to Sony’s Everybody’s Golf collection. It’s a chill, well-designed golf expertise that doesn’t require a lot dedication. There isn’t rather a lot in the best way of storyline or profession; it’s nearly performing properly on the programs. There are additionally intensive multiplayer modes and leaderboards.

Topgolf’s involvement seemingly quantities to some additional non-obligatory modes that aren’t all that very like real Topgolf areas, however they do give Pro Putt some added selection. Basically, you’re nonetheless placing the ball fairly than driving, however you’re racking up factors by touchdown on the coloured targets. I’d have preferred the choice for a full-on driving vary as properly, although I can see how the smaller-scale expertise is healthier suited to VR.

Pro Putt by Topgolf is absolutely well-done. I’ve all the time dug golf video games, from Golden Tee all the best way to Everybody’s Golf, Wii Sports, and past, and this is likely one of the higher ones I’ve performed in current occasions. At $19.99, it’s a straightforward suggestion for any Oculus Quest homeowners who’re in search of a soothing however realistic golf expertise.