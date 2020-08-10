Pro-Police Protesters Beat Down Antifa After Members Reportedly Attacked Veteran In Wheelchair

On Saturday, pro-police protesters in Fort Collins, Colorado reportedly beat numerous antifa activists after the far-left group members presumably pursued a wheelchair-bound veteran.

The veteran in the wheelchair was bring an American flag as numerous lots pro-police protesters strolled together with him. Collectively, the pro-police groups appeared to required the far-left activists out of the community.

Antifa attacked somebody in a wheelchair. That’s what triggered the beat down from locals. Police were on the scene to apprehend the commies. pic.twitter.com/LhqHFztjV2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

Reports appear to suggest the pro-police protesters were safeguarding the wheelchair-bound veteran from antifa attacks

A variety of witnesses on the pro-police side stated that the antifa members pursued the guy in the wheelchair, stating that it was the radicals who stimulated the taking place battle.

Several pro-police protesters stated time and once again throughout the video that there was a kid’s birthday celebration in the location, and indicated that the antifa agitators had actually disrupted event.

At one point in the video, an unnamed and unidentifiable guy informed the antifa activists that “as quickly as …