Pro-life activist lauds Kanye West’s views on abortion: ‘He’s saying something that is true’

KANYE WEST STANDS BY ABORTION REMARKS: ‘I’M CONCERNED FOR THE WORLD THAT FEELS YOU SHOULDN’T CRY

West ended up being tearful at a project occasion last month while discussing abortion and declared he and his now-wife, Kim Kardashian West, obviously thought about terminating their firstborn kid, North.

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” West stated at the time. “She stood up and she protected that child.”

West later on waited his remarks and dismissed speculation about his psychological health.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me … I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” West tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s a shame for us to accuse it of just being crazy and write that off. That’s real,” Rose stated. “But people are refusing to acknowledge it. And that’s the real problem here, Tucker.”

Rose included she was “grateful” for West “utilizing his platform and … speaking particularly to the Black neighborhood,

“It’s the number one cause of death among Blacks, is the killing of children in the womb.”

Fox News’ Sam Dorman added to this report.