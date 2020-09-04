Pro-Israel US lobby group opens office in UAE – Middle East Monitor

With simply over 2 weeks given that the UAE normalised relations with Israel, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), among the earliest and among the most prominent pro-Israel lobby groups in the US, has actually revealed that it is opening an office in the Gulf kingdom, making it the very first of its kind in the Middle East.

Relations in between the AJC and the UAE have actually been progressing for many years with the pro-Israel lobby group’s delegation going to the UAE a minimum of as soon as a year for the previous twenty years, convening and assessments with Emirati and US authorities.

UAE authorities utilized the AJC’s platforms to provide their position on cooperation withIsrael The nation’s Ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, and its Foreign Minister, Anwar Gargash, are stated to be amongst authorities from the Gulf state who have actually spoken at AJC occasions.

AJC is among the most hawkish pro-Israeli lobby groups in theUS Founded in 1906, the group typically takes a hard-line method to politics in theMiddle East Following the terrible surge in Lebanon, as global donors promised countless dollars, the AJC prompted world leaders in a tweet to condition their assistance on the disarmament ofHezbollah It’s remark, condemned as an effort to “blackmail” Lebanon at a minute of crises, was later on erased.

