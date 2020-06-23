Pro-Israel journalist stripped of citizenship for possessing false documents – Middle East Monitor

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has confirmed that journalist Hamid Al-Ghabin was stripped of his citizenship not as a result of his assist of Israel, however for possessing false documents regarding his citizenship.

“The person who claimed he is a Saudi citizen who was stripped of his citizenship is Hamid Al-Ghabin,” the Ministry of Interior revealed. “He illegally obtained [citizenship] documents and is awaiting completion of all legal measures against him.”

Al-Ghabin claimed in December 2019 that his nation, Saudi Arabia, had revoked his and his household’s citizenship as a result of his sturdy assist for Israel and its relations with the dominion.

Having written for quite a few Israeli newspapers and utilizing his social media accounts to reward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his authorities, Al-Ghabin said: “I call for direct and unconditional ties with Israel. This is a strategic choice.”

He claims that the Saudi Public Prosecution accused him of “spying and collaborating” with international international locations.

On Monday, Al-Ghabin posted on twitter that he’s nonetheless “stripped of his citizenship” conveying that: “A letter was passed to the minister of interior, among the accusations: intelligence with a foreign country, smuggling of money estimated at hundreds of millions out of the kingdom, management of officers and officials of a senior state, providing luxury cars for them.”

On Israeli tv channels, he has a number of occasions accused Saudi officers of pushing for revoking his citizenship and accusing him of spying and collaboration.