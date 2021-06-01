Pro Fortnite player Nate Hill discusses mental health: The life of a gamer can be very lonely
Nate Hill, Pro Fortnite Player and Content Creator for FaZe Clan Note, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Dan Howley to discuss mental health for professional gamers and his success on Fortnite.

