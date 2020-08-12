PRO-COM ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Pro-Com Electronics Co., Ltd. Dsp-R1_Rd Digital2 Micro Usb Port Bluetooth Speaker, Built-In Microphone, Frequency

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $8.99
(as of Aug 12,2020 06:57:36 UTC – Details)


The DSP-R1 WOW Bluetooth Speaker features a port-able, lightweight mini speaker that can easily attach to a variety of surfaces. This cool and useful portable Bluetooth speaker is even water resistant, which allows you to listen to your favorite tunes in the shower. In addition, the built-in microphone supports hands-free cell phone communication. The battery allows up to 10 hours of playtime. It is an excellent tablet accessory that benefits your lifestyle and musical entertainment.

Features:

  • Color: Red
  • Bluetooth v3.0 technology for easy pairing with any Bluetooth-enabled device
  • Stream music and take call wirelessly
  • Suction cup – sticks to most surfaces
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free cell phone communication
  • Built-in battery with up to 10 hours of playtime
  • Portable and lightweight mini speaker

    Controls/Port:

  • Volume +
  • Volume –
  • Play/Pause/Answer call /Hang up
  • On/Off switch
  • Micro USB port

    Dimensions:

  • 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5-inches (H x W x D, approximate)

    Package Includes:

  • Digital2 DSP-R1 Wow Bluetooth v3.0 Speaker
  • Micro USB Cable
  • User Manual

    Waterproof – Bring it in the shower!
    Microphone allows for receiving phone calls
    Battery allows up to 10 hours of playtime
    Attach to flat surface via suction cup bottom

