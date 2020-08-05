Priyanka Chopra details how she and Nick Jonas stay connected to family during coronavirus pandemic

“I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful,” the former Miss World told the magazine.

She added: “But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I’ve had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we’ve done a few socially distanced lunches.

“If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that’s virtually or whether that’s in a socially distant way, I think that’s really important to feel a sense of normalcy,” Chopra said.

The Bollywood star also has been able to focus more on her personal projects as an actress and a producer.

“As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine. I’ve been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir,” she revealed. “It’s been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange.”

Chopra…