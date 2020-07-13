Prix Rothschild next target for Watch Me | Racing News

Watch Me will bid to double her Group One tally in next month’s Prix Rothschild following her effective go back to action at Deauville.

The child of Olympic Glory declared high-level honours in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer season, prior to keeping up credit in both the Prix Jacques le Marois and the Prix de l’Opera

Making her very first look considering that the latter of those efforts last October, Watch Me was a hot favourite for the Listed Qatar Prix de la Calonne on Sunday – and bounded clear to recommend she has actually lost none of her capability throughout the winter season.

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard stated: “I was extremely delighted with her efficiency. I believed she had actually trained on well from 3 to 4, she was training well and enjoyed to be back at the races – it was the best return.

“The strategy is to go for the Prix Rothschild – a Group One over a mile for fillies just.

“There are plenty of opportunities for her in France this year, so I think we will probably keep her at home.”

Graffard was likewise pleased with the efficiency of Wooded in the function occasion on Sunday’s Deauville card – the Group One Prix Jean Prat.

The three-year-old was thought about a significant competitor for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, however was dismissed in the days leading up to the race due to a mix of logistical issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic and rain-softened ground.

As an outcome, Wooded went back to 7 furlongs and completed an honourable 4th behind Charlie Appleby’s steady star Pinatubo.

“Wooded is a six-furlong horse, so I thought it was a very good run,” the fitness instructor included.

“He took a trip through the race effectively, however simply got a bit exhausted in the last furlong.

“He is far better over 6 furlongs, which is why I was dissatisfied to miss out on Royal Ascot.

“I’m not sure where he will run next.”