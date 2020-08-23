Prix Morny report: Campanelle wins again under Dettori | Racing News

Campanelle preserved her unbeaten record as she went out an all set winner of the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville.

Trained by American Wesley Ward, who was winning the Group One for a 3rd time following the success of No Nay Never and Lady Aurelia, she beat a strong-looking field with a degree of ease.

Typically fast through the early phases of the race, Frankie Dettori was eager to head towards the centre of the track.

Dettori, who decided to miss out on the Ebor conference to ride in France over the last 2 weekends, appeared to wait on the others a furlong out prior to asking the Queen Mary winner to accelerate up.

And she did so, in remarkable style, dealing with the switch as much as 6 furlongs and soft ground in design.

Clive Cox’s Nando Parrado, a shock 150-1 winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, adhered to the rail with just Tactical following, and continued well to declare a reputable second.

Richard Fahey’s Rhythm Master ran a huge race to take 3rd, however the Queen’s Tactical ended up out of the frame.

Dettori informed Sky Sports Racing: “I was really amazed with her in theQueen Mary She’s not like Lady Aurelia, she was little and really quick.

“She’s much taller, she’s grown given that Ascot, she’s got a fantastic, long stride and while she dealt with the ground, she’s better on great …