Prix Morny next for Coventry Stakes winner Nando Perrado | Racing News

Trainer Clive Cox has the Prix Morny at Deauville at heart for the Kodiac colt, who stunned punters and bookmakers alike as that he took the Coventry Stakes as a whole outsider at 150-1 in a field of 15.

“I think he’ll probably go for the Prix Morny,” said Cox.

“We’re looking towards that. That will be our plans and thoughts at this stage.

“It would be a logical step from here.”

The Lambourn trainer was not astonished by Nando Parrado’s improvement from his debut at Newmarket, where he cannot handler the undulations.

“He’s a horse we’ve liked enormously,” that he said.

“When we got back racing to begin with, the BHA gave us slots that we could achieve a totally free passage with this intended Ascot runners. His price, 150-1, was the surprise.

“The Newmarket maidens that took place in the first place, as you’d expect, were jam full of horses trainers had that intention with.

“The track at Newmarket did not suit him. It was one of those factors that can happen, and did happen there, but he clearly came back and took a step forward as well.”

Cox can also be set to send Get It to France for the Group Three Prix du Bois at ParisLongchamp on July 2 after his good effort at Royal Ascot.

The Twilight Son colt stuck on well when fourth to The Queen’s Tactical in the Windsor Castle and is placed to stay at five furlongs for this race.

“He ran super at Ascot. He’s got an entry in the Prix du Bois,” said Cox.

“He’s come back super, as have all the horses.”