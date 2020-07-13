Prix Morny date for Dandalla | Racing News

The Prix Morny at Deauville is next on the program for Dandalla following her solid success at Newmarket recently.

Karl Burke’s Newcastle first winner blew her competitors away when stepped up in class for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and was the hot preferred to finish her hat-trick in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on the July course.

While not as aesthetically outstanding as on her previous trip, Dandalla showed a ready mindset to see off fellow Nick Bradley Racing- owned filly Fev Rover by a head, with Burke revealing later on his runner had actually surged a temperature level a week prior to the race.

“It has to be right up there with the best results we’ve had,” stated Bradley.

“Dandalla has actually lost a bit more weight than she did after the race at RoyalAscot Ascot was a cinch for her and it wasn’t recently, however we’re putting that to her not being rather ideal in advance.

“Since the race a couple of individuals have actually stated she ‘d have got beat in another couple of strides, however I do not concur – I felt she was constantly simply doing enough to hold Fev Rover at bay.

“We’re in no rush with her now, we’ll give her a bit of time and aim for the Prix Morny in the middle of August – hopefully she’ll be back to her best by then.”

Dandalla, who is part-owned by the fitness instructor’s partner Elaine Burke, has actually drawn in a lot of interest from potential purchasers, however she looks set to stay in the Nick Bradley Racing colours for the foreseeable future.

“I think we’ve said no to everybody, at this stage – we’re not planning to sell,” Bradley included.

The Richard Fahey- trained Fev Rover dealt with a huge action up in class on Friday, having actually filled the runner-up area in an amateur auction race at Doncaster on her only previous start.

However, her efficiency came as not a surprise to connections.

Bradley stated: “Richard informed me in advance that she ‘d win, however I believed he was pulling my leg!

“We will not her back too rapidly, either. The race I’ve got my eye on is the Princess Margaret at Ascot (July 26), however I’m sure there’ll be other choices and we’ll see where we wind up.

“There have been a few offers for her as well, but we said we’d keep her and try to win a Group One – whether she will or not, we’ll have to see, but that’s the plan.”