Prix Jean Prat goal for Threat | Racing News

Threat will drop again in journey as he bids to open his Group One account on the third time of asking within the Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

The Richard Hannon-trained son of Footstepsinthesand will revert again to seven furlongs subsequent Sunday, after beating solely two rivals house on his first try over a mile on his comeback run within the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Although out of luck when first tried on the prime degree within the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on his remaining outing final 12 months, Threat had beforehand scored Group Two victories within the Gimcrack Stakes at York and Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Hannon mentioned: “He was completely wonderful after his race at Royal Ascot and he has been shifting nice at house.

“He will go for the Prix Jean Prat over seven. I do not suppose travelling over to France shall be any downside for him.

“If he is going to win a big one, the Prix Jean Prat is the one he is most likely to.”

Hannon believes Threat might have completed nearer on his return had the race labored out in another way.

He added: “It wasn’t the best passage he had within the race, and he might need ended up utilizing a bit an excessive amount of within the race early on.

“They have been three excellent horses that stuffed the primary three locations, however we by no means gave ourselves the possibility to get the journey.

“We walked away a bit confused, because none of the questions we wanted were answered apart from the fact that it showed that he had trained on.”

Hannon’s Billesdon Brook will attempt to take advantage of a major drop at school, in the meantime, as she bids to win the Listed Queen Charlotte Stakes for a second successive 12 months at Chelmsford on Saturday.

The former 1000 Guineas heroine ran a decent race in defeat again up at Group One degree within the Queen Anne Stakes on the Royal assembly on her newest begin.

Hannon added: “It is the plain race to go for. She received it final 12 months and she or he is a Group One winner entering into there and not using a penalty.

“At Ascot she was a little bit keen – but hopefully she will be fine here and win the race again, because she is clear on the ratings.”