Private school near Brisbane closed for cleaning after staff member tests positive to coronavirus

A private school near Brisbane has actually been closed down after a female worker checked positive tocoronavirus

Parklands Christian College in Park Ridge will be closed for cleaning on Wednesday after the staff member returned a positive test on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s comprehended the worker returned from taking a trip interstate recently and is presently in seclusion.

‘The school will briefly close till additional alert to permit for cleaning and work will begin on contact tracing,’ a Queensland Health declaration checked out.

A screening center will be established at Parkland Christian College (visualized) after a woman staff member checked positive to coronavirus on Tuesday

‘Queensland Health is working to identify where the infection might have been gotten, consisting of dealing with the female to collect essential info about locations she might have gone to whilst transmittable.’

‘As constantly, we highly suggest everybody with signs to instantly get checked. Vigilance is essential to keeping neighborhood transmission out of Queensland.’

The school recommended moms and dads on Tuesday night.

‘Queensland Health is presently working carefully with the College to evaluate the scenario,’ a letter gotten by Seven News states.

‘If you/your kid or any household member is unhealthy, isolate instantly, and prevent contact with others.’

The school will be closed for deep cleaning and agreement tracing on Wednesday

A screening center is being established at the school participated in by more than 650 trainees go to the private school from preparation through to year 12.

There are presently 6 active cases of the lethal infection in Queensland.

The state tape-recorded no brand-new cases in the 24 hours up till 8pm Monday.

The brand-new case brings the Queensland COVID-19 overall to 1077.