Private school in metro Detroit planning outdoor, camp-like model for fall

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Upland Hills School in Oxford doesn’t look like your traditional classroom setting; that’s because it’s not. But it is where around 90 students will be learning come fall, including Alicia Stewart’s two sons.

The independent tuition-based school has always used a very “nature forward” approach to learning, and this year, due to COVID-19, will rely on that model even more.

“I did venture out to Target just recently and I saw all the back-to-school supplies and I don’t really have to get any of that,” Stewart said.

LEARNING OUTDOORS: We're going inside a private school in Oxford, taking a unique approach to face-to-face learning this fall. Kids will be taught almost totally outside. Listen to how mom Alicia Stewart is preparing to send her two sons next week.

What is on her back-to-school list, is bug spray, camping pads, and hats with mosquito netting.

“What I’m doing now is I’m searching REI, I’m searching Patagonia, I’m going to my local camping stores,” she said.

Upland Hills has been around for 48 years providing a non-traditional approach to learning for kids as young as four, and now, through high school age.

The school has a…