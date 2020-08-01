Private school attended by Barron Trump prohibited from in-person learning until October as President pushes openings

.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have based our decisions on science and data,” Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles stated in a declaration. “At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers. We have seen increases in transmission rates for COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Virginia, particularly in younger age groups, and this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents.”

St Andrew’s school administrators have actually specified a desire to begin the school year in early September, on-time and with in-person learning for the personnel and trainees, according to a letter sent out to moms and dads last month and seen by CNN. However, the school kept in mind a decision was to be made the week of August10

.

“We are hopeful that in September most of our students will be able to return to on-campus learning and relationships,” composedSt Andrew’s Head of School Robert Kosasky in a letter to moms and dads. “We will continue to follow guidance of appropriate health officials and refine both our hybrid and distance learning plans.”

St Andrew’s professors …

Read The Full Article