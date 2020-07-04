Private jet from Colorado with five Americans on board is DENIED entry to Italy

A private jet that flew from Colorado to Italy with five Americans on board was denied entry into the country because of the European Unions ban on United States citizens due to COVID-19.

The jet flew from the Eagle County Regional Airport on the afternoon of July 1 and caused it to be to the Cagliari Elmas Airport in Sardinia on July 2 at around 10.30am.

The European Union has denied US entry to their countries since mid-March but extended the ban to two more weeks on July 1.

Sardinia’s regional tourism official, Gianni Cessa, said he went to the airport late Wednesday ‘out of an expression of solidarity’ with the Americans. ‘Rules must be respected, but there needs to be some traditional sense,’ he said in televised comments posted online Thursday by L’Unione Sarda newspaper.

The newspaper said the number of about 10 people, many of them Americans and their young ones, as well as British and New Zealand nationals, were prevented from leaving the airport and kept in a waiting area, according to photographs of these posted by Sardinian media.

Eventually they got in on the plane and took off for Birmingham, England, the report said. They left at around 11.30pm.

Federica Fanari, a woman from Sardinia who has been living in Germany and was on the flight, explained to Cagliari Casteddu that she had taken the trip to see family while her friends were hoping to conduct business on the island and perhaps buy a home.

Fanari described being treated like ‘criminals,’ and bemoaned about who was simply going to cover the damages lost from their decision to take the trip. The Italian woman shared that she had already been in talks with her lawyer.

After the EU issued its list of 14 nations whose citizens are welcome in 31 European countries, Italy’s Health Ministry said it could still require those visitors to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

While coronavirus cases are soaring in elements of the U.S., they’re mostly in order in Italy, the one time epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Sardinia, in particular, has kept its case numbers low.

Sardinia’s regional governor, Christian Salinas, had sought to test visitors upon arrival, trying to balance the island’s requirement for tourism revenue during the peak summer season with efforts to keep tourists and residents alike safe. That proposal fell by the wayside, but Salinas blasted the procedure the Americans received.

In a statement carried by Italian media, Salinas said the interpretation of the travel restrictions ‘inflicted grave damage to the international touristic credibility of our island and our sense of hospitality.’

Right-wing politicians noted that migrants who come ashore in Sardinia are allowed in, tested for the herpes virus and allowed to make an application for asylum, although not American tourists.