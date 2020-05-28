Private Israel plane lands in Sudan – Middle East Monitor

A personal Israeli plane obtained at Khartoum International Airport yesterday following a telephone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with also the President of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, reported Arab48.

According into Al-Quds Al-Arabi, a Hawker 800 midsize and twinjet plane, together with the registration number N84UP, came in the primary airport of this African state.

The report, however, didn’t offer any information regarding the aim of the flight along with people onboard.

This comes following Netanyahu advised the cabinet he’d spoken Al-Burhan to wish him a happy Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Sudan chief: Israel isn’t our enemy

Earlier this season, an Israeli plane flew through Sudanese airspace for the first time after a meeting involving Netanyahu and Al-Burhan that happened in Uganda.

Sudan has been one of the fiercest opponents of Israel. There haven’t been any official connections between Israel and Arab nations, except for Egypt and Jordan, both of which signed peace treaties with all the job state.