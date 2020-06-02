‘Private Alaskan getaway’ with a plastic trashcan for an outside toilet is on the market

Jackson Delong
A ‘non-public Alaskan getaway’ with a plastic trashcan for an ‘outside toilet’ is on the market for $75,000 – however bewildered property hunters have likened it to Shrek’s swamp from the animated movie.

The 14-acre property in Anchor Point, Alaska, is marketed as a ‘fixer-upper’ with an ‘outside toilet’.

On viewing the photos, the amenities are nothing greater than a plastic bin with a toilet seat caught to the prime and positioned in the center of the woods.

The secluded home – that is 20 minutes away from civilisation – has been in comparison with Shrek’s beloved shack in the Dreamworks animated comedy. 

The property – in an space the place temperatures have been identified to drop to simply 5F – has a diesel generator for energy with a log burner for heat.

The 'outside bathroom' boasted in the advert is nothing more than a plastic bin with a toilet seat stuck to the top and placed in the middle of the woods

The 14-acre property in Anchor Point, Alaska, is advertised as 'off the grid' and a 'fixer-upper'. Pictured: One of the two bedrooms

The 14-acre property in Anchor Point, Alaska, is marketed as ‘off the grid’ and a ‘fixer-upper’. Pictured: One of the two bedrooms

In the film, Shrek lives alone in a secluded swamp cut off from the rest of the kingdom

Residents should additionally make do with a nicely for water.  

Estate brokers Coastal Realty listed the expansive plot for simply $75,000 on property web site Zillow.

The two-bedroom foremost lodge, inbuilt 1998, has uncovered insulation on the ceiling and components of its front room floored with gravel.

The property - in an area where temperatures have been known to drop to just 5F - has a diesel generator for power and residents must use a log burner (pictured) for warmth

Elsewhere on the secluded 14-acres land is a second wooden cabin for guests to use

Estate agents Coastal Realty listed the expansive plot for just $75,000 on property site Zillow

The two-bedroom main lodge, built in 1998, has exposed insulation on the ceiling (pictured) and parts of its living room floored with gravel

Gravel covers the ground floor of the property which doesn't  even have completed walls

The property (ground floor pictured) is just a 15-minute drive west to the Alaskan coast and a further five to the nearest town

The property was shared in a Facebook group of 'depressing sales' and members flocked to poke fun at it

The property is in the very secluded Anchor Point area of Alaska, the nearest town is 20 minutes away by car

The description on Zillow says: ‘Private Alaskan getaway you’ll be able to drive to! Off the grid. Fixer-upper that wants insulation and ending.

‘Has a nicely, pump and diesel generator for electrical energy. 

‘Five-hundred gallon heating oil tank. Power to each small and huge cabins. Outside toilet solely. Treated posts for basis.

‘One of the woodsheds has been become a dry cabin.’

The property has a hammock on its land for secluded relaxation - when the weather is warm enough

Elsewhere on the secluded land is a second picket visitor cabin.

It’s additionally simply a 15-minute drive west to the Alaskan coast and a additional 5 to the nearest city, however you’d have the 14 acres of your personal overgrown land to find too. 

The property was shared in a Facebook group of ‘miserable gross sales’ and members flocked to poke enjoyable at it.

The authentic put up mentioned: ‘I would describe a little picket outhouse as “outdoor bathroom only”. But I feel this qualifies as “sad bucket in the yard with a toilet seat.”‘

Much of the property's 14 acres has become overgrown and could do with some loving renovation

One member commented: ‘That’s the saddest toilet in the world.’ 

However, some customers noticed the attraction in the getaway’s remoteness and rustic appeal.

One wrote: ‘Don’t even care about the toilet state of affairs I’d purchase this in a coronary heart beat. Fourteen acres with an off-the-grid hut for $75,000? I would like this now!!’

Someone agreed, saying: ‘Same, that feels like a dream.’

One merely wrote: ‘I wish to reside there.’  

Another wrote: ‘Getaway that means as quickly as you drive up you may wish to get away.’ 

