‘Private Alaskan getaway’ with a plastic trashcan for an outside toilet is on the market

A ‘non-public Alaskan getaway’ with a plastic trashcan for an ‘outside toilet’ is on the market for $75,000 – however bewildered property hunters have likened it to Shrek’s swamp from the animated movie.

The 14-acre property in Anchor Point, Alaska, is marketed as a ‘fixer-upper’ with an ‘outside toilet’.

On viewing the photos, the amenities are nothing greater than a plastic bin with a toilet seat caught to the prime and positioned in the center of the woods.

The secluded home – that is 20 minutes away from civilisation – has been in comparison with Shrek’s beloved shack in the Dreamworks animated comedy.

The property – in an space the place temperatures have been identified to drop to simply 5F – has a diesel generator for energy with a log burner for heat.

In the movie, Shrek lives alone in a secluded swamp reduce off from the remainder of the kingdom

Residents should additionally make do with a nicely for water.

Estate brokers Coastal Realty listed the expansive plot for simply $75,000 on property web site Zillow.

The two-bedroom foremost lodge, inbuilt 1998, has uncovered insulation on the ceiling and components of its front room floored with gravel.

Elsewhere on the secluded 14-acres land is a second picket cabin for friends to make use of

Gravel covers the floor ground of the property which does not even have accomplished partitions

The property (floor ground pictured) is simply a 15-minute drive west to the Alaskan coast and a additional 5 to the nearest city

The description on Zillow says: ‘Private Alaskan getaway you’ll be able to drive to! Off the grid. Fixer-upper that wants insulation and ending.

‘Has a nicely, pump and diesel generator for electrical energy.

‘Five-hundred gallon heating oil tank. Power to each small and huge cabins. Outside toilet solely. Treated posts for basis.

‘One of the woodsheds has been become a dry cabin.’

The property has a hammock on its land for secluded leisure – when the climate is heat sufficient

Elsewhere on the secluded land is a second picket visitor cabin.

It’s additionally simply a 15-minute drive west to the Alaskan coast and a additional 5 to the nearest city, however you’d have the 14 acres of your personal overgrown land to find too.

The property was shared in a Facebook group of ‘miserable gross sales’ and members flocked to poke enjoyable at it.

The authentic put up mentioned: ‘I would describe a little picket outhouse as “outdoor bathroom only”. But I feel this qualifies as “sad bucket in the yard with a toilet seat.”‘

Much of the property’s 14 acres has change into overgrown and will do with some loving renovation

One member commented: ‘That’s the saddest toilet in the world.’

However, some customers noticed the attraction in the getaway’s remoteness and rustic appeal.

One wrote: ‘Don’t even care about the toilet state of affairs I’d purchase this in a coronary heart beat. Fourteen acres with an off-the-grid hut for $75,000? I would like this now!!’

Someone agreed, saying: ‘Same, that feels like a dream.’

One merely wrote: ‘I wish to reside there.’

Another wrote: ‘Getaway that means as quickly as you drive up you may wish to get away.’