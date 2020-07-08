Privacy alert: Your iPhone is quietly tracking everywhere you go

Social media is still another big offender. Tap or click for my answers to your most-asked social media privacy questions. No judgment here.

When it involves your phone, you can limit app permissions and disable certain features. But there’s still a map hiding deep within the settings of one’s iPhone that tracks everywhere you go. Here’s how to locate it.

There are no secrets kept from an iPhone

Ever wonder how your iPhone is able to automatically pull up directions to work when you be in the car? Or when you leave for the day, do you wonder how your phone knows you’re heading home?

It’s not merely part of location services but a separate and much more in-depth thing called “Significant Locations.” Prepare your self for a shock when you look at yours.

Want to know how exactly to access it and, if you’d like, change it off? Here are your steps:

Open your iPhone’s settings

Tap on Privacy

Select Location Services

Then tap System Services

Scroll down until you see Significant Locations and tap on that.

TECH SMARTS IN YOUR INBOX: The tech world changes by when. Keep up with The Current, my smart, funny (and ad-free) newsletter. Tap or click here to try it.

After entering your password or checking your phone with FaceID, you’ll visit a list of locations you’ve visited. Now, a number of them may seem a little off to you, but that’s as the location is not always precise.

Tap on a location and it will start a page with increased specifics, including a map. Even if it didn’t peg you exactly right, it will have you in the area.

RELATED: Your AirPods are designed for a lot more than you think. Tap or click for 9 smart tricks, like listening with a friend or an easy way to find a lost earbud.

You are able to turn it off

Individually, you can edit locations so they really will no longer be stored in your phone. To do this, tap on any city it had you in. Then, on the next screen, tap on the “Edit” button in the upper right-hand corner.

That brings about a red circle close to the location, which you may then tap to remove it.

If you’d like to switch off Significant Locations altogether, you just need to scroll to the very best of the page that lists the town locations and tap on the green button on the top-right in the tab.

STOP TRACKING: If you use Google Maps, you might want to shut down that tracking, too. Tap or click to turn off Google location tracking for good.

Why does the device track us like this?

Apple says this feature exists in order that our phones can learn the places that are significant to us and therefore provide personalized services, like predictive traffic routing and improved Photos Memories.

That said, it surely feels like an invasion of privacy and you may not be comfortable with it.

And who else can get their hands on it? According to Apple, no-one. The company says the information that goes between your cloud-connected devices is encrypted. Unless someone steals your phone and password, there is nothing they are able to do to get into it.

BONUS TECH SMARTS TIP: How to turn off political ads on your Facebook and Instagram feed

You’ve probably already seen a plethora of political ads from local and national candidates on your social networking feeds. It’s only likely to get more intense as the months drag on.

But this year, you don’t suffer from political advertisements if you don’t wish to — on Facebook and Instagram at the least. If you’d like your social media feeds to be a bit quieter in the lead-up to Election Day, here’s how you can disable political advertisements in settings.

Tap or click to stop political ads in a few simple steps. Do it now while you’re considering it.

What digital life style questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can pay attention to or watch The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, tv or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Learn about most of the latest technology on The Kim Komando Show, the nation’s largest week-end radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today’s digital life style, from smartphones and tablets to on the web privacy and data hacks. For her daily recommendations, free newsletters and more, visit her web site at Komando.com.