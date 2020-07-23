Pritom 7 inch Tablet – Android 9.0 Oreo Go Tablet PC with 32 GB Storage, Quad Core Processor, HD IPS Display, Dual Cameras, WiFi, Bluetooth – Android Tablet, Black



Price: $59.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 05:30:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why choose the PRITOM Tablet?



Pritom Tronpad P7 Tablet comes with Android 9.0 Go OS, 1GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, the powerful and energy-saving Quad-core Processor up to 1.5GHz, enables quick app launch, smooth videos and great overall performance.(Before is android 8.1, now P7 is updated to android 9.0 OS).

It delivers the perfect mix of power, portability and performance – flawlessly running games and apps, as well as quicker loads of web pages.

Free thousands of apps – GMS certified, what you need to do is just logging into Google Play Store and download free Android Apps.

Please do remember to send us a message if you have any quetions, PRITOM TECH SUPPORT TEAM will be here to help!

Unique Design

Pritom Tronpad P7 android tablet with elegant and exquisite design, mkaes it stylish and simple.

PLEASE NOTE that Pritom 7” tablet is an exclusive PRIVATE model, the design is more novel.

Please send us a message if you have any questions, , we will reply it within 24h!

Quality Audiovisual Experience

Pritom 7 inch tablet PC adopts a 1024 x 600 brilliant IPS HD display, and with a high-quality loudspeaker. You will enjoy brilliant colors, HD video viewing and clear sound quality when you watch videos or play games. With Eye Health mode, an exclusive feature for more comfortable reading experience.

Dual Camera

Pritom P7 Tablet features a Front Camera 2.0MP & Rear Camera 2.0MP which would bring your photos and videos to life, it is easy to take photos, capture and share those special moments wherever you like with your friends and families.

Large Memory

Pritom tablet with 32GB storage which could be quad rupled to keep 3 times more with a 128 GB Micro SD card.(Not Included) No more worrying about storage space, making it easy to store ebooks, songs, pictures, videos, download more games and apps(Google Certified).

Easy To Carry

You can put Pritom 7 inch tablet in your bag with only occupying a small space,eve put into the pocket. Lightweight computer, convenient laptop, portable tablet or ideal Gift? Pritom Tablet, worth having !

An Extra Gift Case

PRITOM Tronspad P7 tablet comes with an extra leather protective case, which is specially designed for it to protect it well. Prevent P7 android tablet from scratches, drops, shocks, etc.

★[GOOD FOR ENTERTAINMENT] – This 7 inch tablet is android 9.0 Go OS, Google Certified, you can download thousands of apps in the Google Play Store, such as Netflix, Facebook, YouTube and so on. The 3000mAh lithium polymer battery and low-power CPU enhance your experience and allow you to enjoy reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, playing light games and more. It is really a good companion for your leisure and entertainment.

★[PORTABLE & UNIQUE TEXTURE] – Pritom Tronpad P7 android tablet with elegant and exquisite design, It is also slim-body and lightweight, more portable to carry. You can put this tablet in your bag or pocket, and feel free to use it anywhere, such as kitchen countertop, desktop, outside or a leisure place. With Front 2.0MP & Rear 2.0MP dual camera, it is convenient for taking photos, capturing and sharing those special moments wherever you like.

★[BRILLIANT IPS DISPLAY & BOX SPEAKER] – Pritom 7 inch tablet PC adopts a 1024 x 600 brilliant HD IPS display and a high-quality BOX speaker that makes it louder and more comfortable than the traditional. You will enjoy brilliant colors, crisp text, HD video viewing and clear sound quality when you watch videos or play games.With the Eye Health mode, an extra feature that can filter out blue light to relieve visual fatigue, and optimize the backlight for a more comfortable reading experience.

★[Value Tablet Gift Pack] – Pritom Tablets on sale comes with a 7 inch tablet case and a protective screen film,offer great full protection against knocks, dust, scratches , protect your tablet safe and keep it clean. Full access to all features (Cameras, Earphone, Charger Ports, Volume and Power Buttons).