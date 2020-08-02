Pritom 7 inch Kids Tablet, Quad Core Android 10, 16GB ROM, WiFi, Bluetooth, Dual Camera, Educationl, Games, Parental Control, Kids Software Pre-Installed with Kids-Tablet Case (Dark Blue)



The best gift for children in birthday, Christmas and the upcoming Holiday Season, to keep children engaged in fun and parents mind at peace.

The PRITOM toddler tablet built-in quad core processor and the latest Android 10.0 operating system(since May 10th, 2020), HD 7-inch screen(Great Size), shockproof case.(ANDROID 10 is more powerful and energy-saving than 9 and lower.)

It delivers the perfect mix of power, portability and performance – flawlessly running games and apps, as well as quicker loads of web pages. Free thousands of apps. What you need to do is just logging into Google Play Store and download free Android apps.These Kids Tablets can work as a normal tablet, but more suitable for kids age 2 and up.

Learn and Play



PRITOM tablet for kids ages 2-12 comes with pre-installed safe & funny iWawa apps, to engage kids in learning while playing.(can set many accounts for kids age 2 and up)

Available on the go. Download your child’s favorite videos, apps and books for access even when you don’t have Wi-Fi.

The included 3,000mAh Li-ion battery allows kids to stay occupied for up to 4 hours with their educational toy, great for long car rides and traveling with your children.

Dual Camera

With dual cameras of this tablets on sale to capture the fun at anytime anyplace. Take pictures, selfies and videos with the 0.3MP front-facing camera and 2MP rear camera. PRITOM kids tablet enables the budding photographer to record or take any interesting moments when they are trying to on a little adventure or exploration outside with friends.

Effective Kid-Proof Silicone Case

PRITOM K7 Kids Case Tablets made of kid-friendly silicone, is designed to be durable, so it fits perfectly in little hands without adding unnecessary trouble to the tablet. The impact-resistant silicone material provides soft and smooth touch experience, as well as protecting the learning tablet from inevitable scratches, bumps, drops and spills during the mayhem caused by kids at play.

Eye Protection While Having Fun

The 7 inch tablet adopts a 1024 x 600 IPS HD display, to present with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. Adjust the HD tablet position with the back stand so kids don’t need to hold the tablet all the time. Keep a proper distance for a more comfortable and eye-caring watching experience.

Enjoy Parent-Kid Time / Parental Control & Child Lock



The PRITOM android kids tablet 7 inch specially designed for kids to learn and grow in pleasure. Innovative digital education content provided in PRITOM kids edition tablet fits for children. Filter age limit, difficulty set and browsing channels to make the mini laptop more suitable for your child’s age and skill level. Assured access to educational and entertaining apps or websites without any undue risk. With Parental Control, parents can decide on screen time (no more worry about kids playing tablets for too long), hand-pick kid’s content, and block inappropriate websites and applications).

