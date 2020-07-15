Priti Patel’s GIANT mug causes stir on Twitter – days after Rishi Sunak showed off a £180 coffee cup

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s enormous mug has caused a stir on Twitter, just days after Rishi Sunak showed off his own £180 ‘smart’ coffee cup.

This comes shortly after Rishi Sunak posed with his £180 ‘smart’ mug last week, bringing a modern twist to his pre-Budget photograph.

Priti Patel was seen sipping out of her extremely tall mug, which was London-themed and decorated with guards, crowns and the Union Flag.

People took to Twitter to ridicule Priti Patel’s choice of mug, with some users quipping that the mug was not, in fact, extremely large, but the Home Secretary was ‘just very small’

But it was the sheer size of the mug that caught people’s attention on Twitter, as people joked that the huge cup was almost the same size as her.

Journalist John Rentoul shared the picture, saying: ‘Priti Patel has the biggest mug yet seen in a select committee remote hearing.’

Other Twitter users quipped that they could not ‘rule out the possibility that the mug is normal sized and Priti Patel is just very small’.

People continued to ridicule her choice of mug, with one person calling it a ‘tankard’.

Some social media users even went as far as to slam her beverage as ‘problematic’, arguing that it was too tall to be able to adequately stir with a teaspoon.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, 40, posed with an expensive £180 smart mug for his pre-Budget photograph last week

Another Twitter user said: ‘Priti Patel’s mug holds three hundred thousand and thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousand ml of coffee.’

It is not the first time politicians have caused a stir with their tea-drinking habits, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recently posed with an expensive mug.

Mr Sunak, 40, looked over his mini-Budget plans with the Ember Travel Mug displayed prominently on his desk.

Philip Hammond was memorably pictured drinking out of an Emma Bridgewater mug with ‘Chancellor Philip Hammond’ written on it back in 2018

The mug sells for £180 online and can keep drinks warm for three hours.

Users can even use a smart phone app to set the exact temperature they want their beverage to be kept at.

Philip Hammond’s personalised mug was made by designer Emma Bridgewater

The mug, which uses an electronic ‘charging coaster’, was reportedly a Christmas gift from his wife.

Mr Sunak’s expensive mug was in stark contrast to his Philip Hammond’s simple cup of tea he was pictured drinking in 2018.

He sipped his tea out of a mug with ‘Chancellor Philip Hammond’ written on it, causing a stir on Twitter.

One person quipped that the mug was there ‘in case he forgets who he is and what he’s supposed to be doing all day’.

Other Twitter users joked that they hoped the mug didn’t come at the expense of the taxpayer.