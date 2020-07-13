Priti Patel urges France to TOW boatloads of illegal migrants back across the Channel

Priti Patel final night time instructed France to begin towing boatloads of illegal migrants back to its shores – as numbers crossing the Channel to England surged to near-record ranges.

Up to 200 migrants have been intercepted by Border Force patrols off the British coast yesterday in what’s feared to be a brand new every day file.

The crossings got here as the Home Secretary met her new French counterpart Gerald Darmanin in Calais to push for recent motion to curb the ‘unacceptable’ every day crossings and sort out the ruthless people-smuggling gangs behind them.

The two ministers agreed to set up a small joint intelligence unit primarily based in Coquelles, close to Calais, the place UK Border Force and National Crime Agency officers will work alongside their French counterparts.

Mr Darmanin stated the new unit will consist of six British and 6 French cops.

But Miss Patel additionally demanded recent motion from France to halt the crossings and take back those that make it to the UK illegally.

A Home Office supply stated: ‘She talked about the collective expertise of officers in the room saying, “It is not beyond us in this room to create a plan for returns at sea.”

‘She was additionally clear that going ahead we shall be returning these folks back to France.’

The Home Secretary stated illegal crossings ‘merely can’t be allowed to go on,’ hours after up to 100 folks tried to make their manner from France to England in small inflatable boats

Ms Patel wore a protecting face masks as she met the French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, in Calais on Sunday

Miss Patel is alleged to have demanded that the French navy intercept migrants and tow their boats back to shore.

She additionally requested permission for Border Force cutters to return illegal migrants picked up in the Channel straight to France relatively than having to take them to the UK.

A Home Office supply stated Mr Darmanin, who has been in publish for lower than per week, had agreed to ‘do things differently’, but it surely was unclear what, if any, extra motion he’ll take.

The supply added: ‘Priti is incredibly unhappy with the number of small boats making this journey.’

Border Force officers have been out aiding the coastguard and native lifeboat crews close to Dover

The most up-to-date crossings comply with reviews that French authorities have dismantled a migrant camp close to Calais, leading to greater than 500 folks being moved on

On at some point in June, 166 asylum seekers managed to attain Britain’s shores in eight boats

Speaking after yesterday’s talks, the Home Secretary acknowledged that France was conducting ‘significant’ work to sort out the downside, however stated numbers remained ‘unacceptably high’.

‘This simply cannot be allowed to go on,’ she stated.

‘I have signed an agreement with the French to create a joint intelligence cell which will crack down on the gangs behind this vile people smuggling operation and impressed on my French counterpart the need to stop these illegal crossings for the benefit of both our countries.’

Mr Darmanin stated: ‘Together, we must strengthen our security cooperation, in particular in the fight against the illegal crossings of the English Channel by migrants risking their lives.’

Sources say the Home Secretary is ‘extremely sad’ with the quantity of illegal crossings

More than 2,400 folks have made the illegal Channel crossing thus far in 2020, with 702 refugees reaching the UK on small boats final month alone

Miss Patel is underneath intense strain to get on high of an issue she had beforehand pledged to have all however eradicated by now.

While she was in Calais for talks yesterday, a dozen small boats have been detected in the Channel carrying scores of migrants in the wrong way.

The closing tally was unconfirmed final night time, however sources stated it was seemingly to exceed the earlier single-day file of 166, set on June 3.

This weekend’s crossings comply with a spell of dangerous climate that deterred folks smugglers from making the voyage

So far this 12 months a complete of a minimum of 2,438 folks have made the illegal Channel crossing, in contrast with 1,850 throughout the entire of 2019.

Sources stated many had claimed asylum on arrival, complicating the course of of eradicating them.

Twenty-seven folks tried the crossing in 4 boats on Saturday.

When yesterday’s quantity is confirmed it’s seemingly to take the complete above 2,600.