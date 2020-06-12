Priti Patel says Winston Churchill should be ‘liberated’ as Sadiq Khan accused of caving to mob rule

London’s mayor was accused of caving in to mob rule last night by covering up Winston Churchill’s statue.

Sadiq Khan is shielding key public monuments – including the Cenotaph – ahead of anti-racism protests on Saturday. But Priti Patel called on the mayor to unearth the bronze sculpture straight away.

‘We should free Churchill, a hero of our nation, who fought against fascism and racism in this country and Europe,’ said the Home Secretary.

‘He has given us the freedom to live our lives the way we do today.’ Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, said covering up his statue in Parliament Square was a national humiliation. And Boris Johnson said it was ‘absurd and shameful’ that the monument required protection.

Mr Khan defended his decision, insisting that ‘prevention is better than the cure’. His allies said Mr Johnson oversaw the boarding-up of Parliament Square statues three times as mayor.

The Churchill monument, that has been erected in 1973, is a target of protesters and was spray-painted with the term ‘racist’ last weekend.

Police said they could face a ‘perfect storm’ today following a network of football hooligans and extremists said they might rally to ‘defend’ national monuments.

In an effort to diffuse tensions, the campaign group Black Lives Matter urged supporters perhaps not to travel to the administrative centre in case they came under attack.

More when compared to a dozen anti-racist marches are scheduled to take place around the world today. Bolton Council’s leader has ordered a two-metre steel fence to be built across the town’s cenotaph over fears it could be targeted.

Dozens of town halls are reviewing the status of monuments after a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol last weekend and thrown to the harbour.

Mr Khan has also ordered protection for monuments to Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square and to George Washington and King James II in Trafalgar Square.

Despite backing the Black Lives Matter movement, that he warned against protesting this weekend because of the chance of spreading coronavirus and because of the prospect of clashes with the far Right.

The Prime Minister, who has written a biography of Churchill, said the Second World War premier ‘fully deserves his memorial’ even though some of his opinions would be unacceptable today.

He added: ‘The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny.’

Addressing questions about historical figures, Mr Johnson said: ‘They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.’

Mr Johnson acknowledged the ‘legitimate feeling of outrage’ over the death of African-American George Floyd while under police arrest in Minneapolis last month.

He also accepted that the united kingdom had ‘much more work to do’ in tackling racial inequality but added: ‘We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations.’

Miss Patel said the decision to hide the monument to Churchill was a ‘sad reflection’ on Mr Khan’s mayoralty.

She added: ‘Had he called out the minority in particularly who were subversive in a peaceful protest, and had he pulled up the thuggery in the right way, we would not be seeing the boarding up of our national hero.’

A spokesman for the mayor said: ‘The Home Secretary should have a word with her boss the Prime Minister, who did exactly the same when he was mayor of London – including boarding up the whole of Parliament Square to protect the statues from protesters. However, we all know she won’t, because this is simply political point scoring.

‘Sadiq has urged everyone thinking of protesting to stay at home instead this weekend and he has protected these monuments from damage or vandalism – which is the only responsible thing to do.’ Sir Nicholas described the Black Lives Matter movement as a ‘noble cause’ but said the protests had been hijacked by the ‘ghastly hard Left and hard Right’.

The former Tory MP added: ‘It is wholly unthinkable this should happen, that it should be necessary to board up a statue of Churchill who light emitting diode this country through its darkest hour.

‘Without him, I don’t know where we would be today. I simply think it is deeply disrespectful and humiliating for the country also it shows a complete want of any realistic understanding of history.’

The 12ft high sculpture was unveiled by Churchill’s widow Clementine and shows him with his hand resting on his walking stick and wearing a military greatcoat. It is founded on a photograph of Churchill inspecting the House of Commons after it turned out wrecked with a German bombing raid in May 1941.

Hundreds of protesters defied pleas to avoid central London by attending an anti-racism march in the capital yesterday. The protest was largely peaceful and crowds respected social-distancing measures.

Fears of clashes with far Right mobs proved unfounded.

Starting in Hyde Park, demonstrators made their way to Trafalgar Square, watched on by a sizeable police presence.

Several arrests were made throughout the Hyde Park speeches, which organisers said may have been linked to previous demonstrations.

I was abused at school for my race, but now Labour MPs who would like to silence me would be the racists: PRITI PATEL reveals her outrage of boarding up Churchill, contempt for rioters’ thuggery and the way the REAL bigots in politics are on the Left

ByRebecca Hardy And Andrew Pierce For The Daily Mail Home Secretary Priti Patel is incandescent. ‘They are trying to silence me because I don’t conform to their version of what it really is to be an ethnic minority,’ she seethes. ‘They think they’ve a licence to speak for everybody from an ethnic minority community. ‘That is not the case. It is simply not the case. We’re all different. We’re all individuals. What they’re saying is racist alone, and I don’t think we should lose sight of that.’ ‘They’ would be the 31 MPs — ‘Left of Left of the Labour Party more associated with Jeremy Corbyn,’ says Priti — who’ve sent a vile letter accusing her of ‘gaslighting’ others from minority communities after she spoke about her own experience of racism earlier this week. Priti, the daughter of Ugandan Asian immigrants, have been defending herself in the Commons on Monday against suggestions by Labour MPs that she did not ‘understand racial equality’ in light of the Black Lives Matter protests. Home Secretary Priti Patel, pictured, said of the suggestions created by Labour MPs in the Commons on Monday: ‘They are trying to silence me because I don’t conform to their version of what it is to be an ethnic minority’ For this vocal supporter of the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, it was her ‘the-lady-is-not-for-turning’ moment. Priti’s words, spoken obviously and compsedly at the Despatch Box, were devastating in their emotional impact. ‘It must have been a very different Home Secretary who, as a child, was frequently called a Paki in the playground,’ she fired straight back. ‘A very different Home Secretary who was racially abused in the streets or even advised to drop her surname and use her husband’s so as to advance her career. ‘A different Home Secretary recently characterised . . . in The Guardian newspaper as a fat cow with a ring thrtough its nose — something that was not only racist but offensive, both culturally and religiously.’ Priti, 48, carries her Asian ethnicity with pride, not as a weapon. ‘People who know me know that I am a freedom fighter,’ she says. ‘My father always said: ‘‘Hold your head up high and go forwards. We are now living in a great country where we’ve the freedom to succeed.” ‘Here I am, the most senior woman in the British Government — as Home Secretary not because of privilege, but through sheer hard work, as my parents taught me, and because I had the freedom to succeed.’ It is why Priti has agreed to this exclusive interview. We meet in the Home Office where, in the lift, there is a poster of Sir Robert Peel, who served twice as Prime Minister and is looked upon as the daddy of modern British policing. His is one of the statues that some Black Lives Matter activists want to ‘topple’. Add to this the fact that London Mayor Sadiq Khan has, in order to protect them, ordered the boarding up of Sir Winston Churchill’s statue and the Cenotaph, a memorial to those people who have given their lives with this country and, well, let’s just say there’s a whole lot of hand-slamming on the desk in the period we spend together. Patel as a young child, pictured with her father. She said: ‘I haven’t spoken to dad this week because it’s been quite busy, but I know however think that Churchill is a hero of our country’ ‘We should “free” Churchill,’ she says. ‘He could be the defender of our democracy and freedom. ‘We have experienced the desecration of war memorials [in some violent outbreaks involving a minority of protestors during last weekend’s Black Lives Matter marches], which is thoroughly unacceptable. Now we’re seeing a national hero being boarded up. I think this can be a sad reflection on the Mayor of London because had that he stood up for the best thing, had he called out the minority who have been subversive in a peaceful protest, had he pulled up the thuggery properly, we would perhaps not be seeing the boarding up of our national hero.’ She slams her hand on the desk. ‘One of Dad’s sayings as I was growing up was: “We have freedom because we live in an open, democratic society.” When we hear the Labour Party being divisive, being hateful — trying to erase the past, that is what, I do believe, they are trying to do — it incenses me. ‘I haven’t spoken to my dad this week because it’s been quite busy, but I understand he would believe Churchill is really a hero of our country. He struggled fascism and racism in Britain and Europe and it has given us the freedom to live our lives the way we do today.’ What of the other statues that some Black Lives Matter activists are threatening to topple, the men who made their fortunes from the slave trade, for example? ‘We cannot pretend everything that has happened in the past is right, but that doesn’t mean we can erase it. We have to learn from our past and at the same time look forwards. ‘We need our youngsters to comprehend our past so they have decided for the future. I will see some [of the Labour MPs] who signed that letter to me have failed to understand that. They seem to think everybody should be trapped within their version of history or hold their views. That is not acceptable.’ In this most unsettling of weeks, Priti Patel is, according to many political pundits, one of the few members of the Cabinet who have stepped up to the plate and ‘shown balls’ as the nation’s history is being literally vandalised in-front of our eyes. The now-Home Secretary with her husband Alex Sawyer at the Investec Derby Day in 2014 in Epsom, Surrey She is charming — but steely — just as her political hero Lady Thatcher was, and she is adamant that those people who have committed these acts of vandalism and violence will be held to account. Before our interview she have been in a gathering for significantly more than an hour with police leaders from across the country. ‘Your readers have seen the appalling and sickening scenes of police officers being assaulted and abused day in day out, as we’ve seen peaceful protests subverted by thugs with alternative motivations.’ ‘There is a lot of work taking place — gathering of evidence — before we charge people,’ she says. ‘We are still living with a Covid-19 pandemic, so it’s definitely right to urge people not to go out and protest. ‘Here we are, sitting socially distanced,’ she says, gesturing to the three of us seated two metres apart. ‘There is really a severe public health crisis in this country, and so i urge people not to attend the protests [this weekend] and stay at home, especially for the city that is most affected by coronavirus.’ The black community? She nods. ‘We aren’t like America — no way. Our policing is not like America. We police by consent in this country. The police have operational independence. We are nothing can beat America. ‘The fact you’re sitting here speaking to me, a lady from an Asian minority background, shows we have such great opportunities in this country. We really do. ‘It pains me to hear people talk our country down. If this was a racist country, I would not be sitting where I am. We are a great, great country and we are a world away from where we were 20, 30 or 40 years ago.’ Forty-odd years ago, Priti was that six-year-old son or daughter enduring the dreadful taunts of ‘Paki’ in the institution playground. ‘Obviously we’re talking a long time ago, but I can still remember the particular level of hurt and fear.’ Were there tears? She nods. ‘Yes, I hated it,’ she says. ‘I remember being six or seven years old and wanting to go home for lunch to get away from it. It was just horrible. Real abuse.’ There’s a sadness writ large across Priti’s face as she speaks. ‘My dad decided that he wanted to change my school. I never forget my Mum saying: “We can change the school but it doesn’t mean things will change dramatically.” ‘My mum and dad were shopkeepers, so we heard all sorts of nasty words and language. They were very different times.’ Priti’s parents, Sushil and Anjana, emigrated to Britain in the late 1960s so her father could study for a degree in mechanical engineering. But their plans were turned inverted when despot President Idi Amin, expelled Uganda’s Asian minority in the early Seventies. Suddenly, Priti’s father was forced to stop trying his education to make a living and support his parents, brother and sister who fled to England. ‘If you think what the British government did for Ugandan Asians, it’s phenomenal, which is why, specifically sitting here, I feel so strongly about our moral commitment and responsibility to the people of Hong Kong,’ she says. ‘The Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and I are committed to creating a bespoke way for them to come here.’ More than two million of them? She nods. ‘It speaks again for the values of our country and the open tolerant country we are. Look . . .’ she nods towards two maps of the British Isles on the wall of her office. One is from 2017 and one from 2019. ‘We won a General Election because we focused on levelling up across the country. We want to deliver that and give opportunity to all.’ She speaks with a passion that is borne from her very own life experience. ‘Life was hard for my parents — but you just get on with it,’ she says. ‘When my dad threw in the towel his studies, they rented a room from an elderly man who had been known to me as Uncle Fred, in Finsbury Park [North London]. Patel pictured as a child with her mother, who came to the UK from Gujarat via Uganda. Forty-odd years ago, Priti was that six-year-old son or daughter enduring the dreadful taunts of ‘Paki’ in the institution playground ‘My dad bought a shop for his own parents and then he bought his own shop — a newsagent’s. ‘From there, we went to Norfolk, where he bought a post office and a grocery shop. I saw my mum and dad working so hard, seven days a week around the clock — early mornings, late nights — and enduring people being insensitive. I remember it fully.’ Again, there is sadness evident on her behalf face. ‘We lived above the shop and I saw them sweat it out. They made sacrifices and just worked hard — huge long hours,’ she says. Priti worked hard, too. She attended an all-girls ethnically mixed comprehensive school where she became head girl before becoming the very first in her family to graduate from university. ‘I don’t think I had an ambition growing up,’ she says. ‘I’m very close to my family. My dad taught me book-keeping. He used to show me the VAT returns. After his father passed on, I remember him telling me that if such a thing happened to him, it absolutely was my responsibility to keep a roof over my mum’s head and look after my friends and family.’ She informs me she has one of each and her face softens when she speaks of her family, which includes her husband, Alex Sawyer, and their son. She and Alex met through politics, working together on a by‑election campaign. They married in 2004 at a register office, accompanied by a Hindu ceremony. ‘My husband is a Christian but he’s perhaps not overtly religious,’ she says. ‘He doesn’t really see colour rather than has done. ‘My parents taught me to get on with everyone. My dad — love him to bits — is definitely one of those to integrate in to society and be part of the community. ‘Before standing as an MP, I worked in consultancy for big multi-national companies. I don’t see barriers in people. That’s exactly how we live our lives, that’s how we bring up our son. ‘My family are international. We don’t see colour, gender, race or stereotype. That is part of my motivation for becoming a Member of Parliament: I am not just a stereotype. The Labour Party does not speak for me. I am going to not be defined by the Left because I will be from an ethnic community. ‘I was born in this country. I was brought up in this country. I’ve had equal opportunities. I didn’t go to probably the most glamorous of schools, but I worked hard and went to university. That’s intrinsic to who I will be.’ She pauses for a minute, then shakes her head. ‘Do you know my first experience of sexism and racism [since becoming an MP] has come now?’ she says. ‘That cartoon in The Guardian [depicting Priti as a cow and Boris Johnson as a bull when he defended her in the Commons] was beyond offensive from a cultural perspective. It’s no secret I’m a Hindu, so from a religious perspective it’s just offensive. It was awful — very, very upsetting.’ Her jaw tightens. ‘When I hear what I did in the Commons this week or read what I read because letter, I fear we’re returning to some of the most ugly and divisive aspects of hateful politics. ‘But I will not be silenced.’

