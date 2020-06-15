Priti Patel calls Jeremy Corbyn’s politics ‘racist’ in House of Commons

Home Secretary Priti Patel has described the politics of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as “racist” in the House of Commons.

Answering questions about recent protests from the death of George Floyd in the usa, Ms Patel turned her fire on Keir Starmer for supposedly not breaking with the policies of his predecessor.

She said: “I’m saddened that the leader of the opposition has effectively failed to depart from the divisive, hateful, racist politics of its former leader”.





Ms Patel didn’t make clear exactly which of Mr Corybn’s policies she regarded as racist.

Her allegation came in a reaction to a question from the Conservative MP for Wakefield, Imran Ahmad Khan, who referenced a letter to Ms Patel last week from black and ethnic minority Labour MPs – including a number of members of Sir Keir’s frontbench – who accused her of using her very own experiences of racism to “gaslight the real racism faced by black people and communities over the UK”.

Mr Ahmad Khan said: “The home secretary and I, and also other Conservative colleagues have been at the mercy of torrents of hateful prejudice and frankly racist abuse from the Left’s legions outside – as well as, in the case of my right honourable friend, sadly from sources on the benches opposite – once we refuse to comply with their prejudices.

“Does the home secretary agree with me that the leader of the opposition should condemn all these attacks and support the full weight of the law being applied equally to everyone no matter how righteous they believe their views are?”

Ms Patel replied: “He is absolutely right, we should be calling out collectively racist and intolerant behaviour and I am saddened that the leader of the opposition has effectively failed to depart from the divisive, hateful, racist politics of its former leader.”

Last week’s letter came after Ms Patel told the Commons she would perhaps not “take lectures” from Labour MPs about her understanding of the issue of structural racism.

“It will need to have been an extremely different home secretary who as a kid was often called a Paki in the playground, a very different home secretary who was racially abused in the streets or even advised to drop her surname and use her husband’s in order to advance her career,” she told MPs. “A different home secretary recently characterised … in the Guardian newspaper as a fat cow with a ring through its nose, something that was not only racist but offensive, both culturally and religiously. So when it comes to racism, sexism, tolerance or social justice, I will not take lectures from the other side of the House.”

The letter coordinated by the shadow community cohesion minister Naz Shah and signed by senior Labour MPs including Diane Abbott, Tulip Siddiq, Kate Osamor, Chi Onwurah, Seema Malhotra, Dawn Butler and Rosena Allin-Khan.

“We all have our personal stories of the racism that we have faced, whether it has been being defined by the colour of our skin or the faith we decide to believe in,” they wrote.

“Our shared experiences allow us to feel the pain that communities feel when they face racism, they allow us to show solidarity towards a common cause; they do not allow us to define, silence or impede on the feelings that other minority groups may face.”

The letter received a scornful response from Tory MPs, with health secretary, Matt Hancock, dismissing it as “divisive identity politics”.