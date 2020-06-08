Prison guards are forced to use tear gas after fight breaks out at Sydney’s Long Bay jail

Prison guards have been forced to use tear gas after a fight broke out between two inmates at a notorious Sydney jail.

The fight broke out in the hospital wing of the Long Bay Correctional Complex in the city’s south-east about 12.30pm on Monday.

Rows of inmates were seen in aerial footage in another of the jail’s yards prone with their hands cuffed behind their backs flanked by guards in riot gear.

Prison guards in riot gear stand guard at Long Bay Correctional Complex in Sydney’s south-east on Monday after using tear gas to subdue prisoners when a fight broke out

Corrective Services New South Wales said the gas canisters were used to get a grip on the inmates, before they certainly were handcuffed and taken right back inside the prison building.

Residents in the nearby Matraville area reported burning in their eyes and throats, ABC News reported.

They also said they could hear prisoners being told to sit down on the prison’s fence line by security staff.

