Priscilla Presley speaks out about grandson Benjamin Keough’s death: ‘The darkest days of my family’s life’

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” the starlet, 75, composed on Facebook “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.”

Presley was wed to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 and discussed how the whole household has actually been dealing with the unanticipated loss.

“I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother,” she composed of Lisa MariePresley “Ben’s dad, Danny [Keough], who is entirely lost, as Ben was his only boy. Riley [Keough], so caring therefore near him; Harper and Finley, who definitely lovedBen Navarone [Garibaldi], who has a hard time deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were liked.”

News of Keough’s death on July 12 not just rocked the whole Presley household however the music and home entertainment organisation as a whole– numerous in Hollywood are appreciated peers and good friends of the Presley household.

The death was validated to Fox News in a declaration from Lisa Marie Presley’s representative by means of her supervisor.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” the declaration stated. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner validated Keough’s death to Fox News as a self-inflicted gunshot injury. He was 27.

Keough’s sweetheart, Diana Pinto, penned a psychological homage to him over the weekend and called Keough “the love of my life.”

If you or somebody you understand is having ideas of suicide, please get in touch with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255).