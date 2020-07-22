Priscilla Presley Breaks Her Silence On ‘Shock’ Of Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Suicide

The discomfort a household goes through when losing an enjoyed one is practically intolerable– however to lose somebody at such a young age, and to suicide? Just unimaginable.

That’s what Benjamin Keough‘s family is dealing with right now after his tragic death by self-inflicted gunshot wound at his mother’ s house in the morning hours on Sunday, July 12.

Now, after a number of days of “shock” and grieving, his grandma Priscilla Presley has actually lastly broken her silence and launched a public declaration on the state of her household.

As the matriarch, Priscilla is feeling the discomfort resound through her whole family today, as she composed on Facebook on Wednesday:

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.”

Haunting words. She discussed her household’s discomfort and how their private responses to the loss keep breaking her heart over and over once again, starting with Ben’s mom Lisa Marie Presley, whom Priscilla shown the King himself, Elvis Presley She composed:

“Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.”

That would be Danny Keough, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband.

She then turned her attention to Ben’s sibling, starlet Riley Keough, his 11- year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and his uncle Navarone Garibaldi:

“Riley, so caring therefore near to him; Harper and Finley, who definitely lovedBen Navarone, who has a hard time deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were liked. ❤ þ 0f; “

Such a generous declaration about a household that is irrevocably hurt.

Ben’s huge sibling Riley was most likely the closest amongst his household to him, so this has actually certainly struck her incredibly hard. She edited the weekend:

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t weep since of the worry that I will never ever stop. A discomfort that’s brand-new to me … I hope you provide me strength to withstand the huge hole you have actually left in my heart. I hope you provide me the strength to consume. I hope you’re nestled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t think you have actually left me. Not you sweet BenBen Anyone however you. I think this holds true heartbreak. I hope we reunite.”

So unfortunate. Sending all our love to this household today.

If you or somebody you understand is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255).

