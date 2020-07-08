Prioritizing energy-efficient technologies – Armenian News

The following is really a press release by VIVA-MTS

Viva-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) continue the energy-efficient outdoor lighting systems installation in the remote settlements of Armenia. Development of infrastructure is important both in terms of the creation of eco-villages network and equally for the purpose of mitigating the development gap between your country’s capital and rural areas.

Energy-efficient technologies were installed in the Hermon, funds in Vayots Dzor region, two years ago. The amount of illuminated streets has been increased this season. The introduction of this modern infrastructure has been completed in stages. With the initial project, 33 LED lights were installed and a kilometer-long street was illuminated. As an outcome, we resolved an issue that the settlement was facing for many 27 years, ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union. With the second project, 23 LIGHT EMITTING DIODE lights were installed; Hermon now has 55 LIGHT EMITTING DIODE lights. This energy-efficient lighting system allows illumination of around 2 kilometer-long territory, encompassing the key streets in the settlement.

Due to the current situation, the parties to the project were not able to be there at the launching of the new system, but a poll has some interesting details about what the locals think of the machine.

As a rule the local administrations are the first to evaluate the efficiency of the modern system, underlining the reduction of expensed and budget savings. This is an crucial indicator for the villagers, for they know the savings may be steered to solving other problems. The residents of Hermon shared their opinions and insights of the positive impact of this system.

The small farm owners stated that there clearly was a noticeable increase in activity and initiatives in the village. The lighting system contributed to the safe nightlife and reduced the amount of bear attacks on beehives.

Environment-friendly and energy-efficient LED lamps consume 80% less electricity and offer to 50 times longer.