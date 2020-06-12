Principal expresses outrage over racist photo in student yearbook | News

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) — An offensive yearbook photo featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a racial slur is stirring up problems at Collins Hill High School.

The photo shopped image that made its way into the yearbook depicts a student standing with the Civil Rights leader as he holds a binder that reads, “Official N-Word Pass. Assigned to “student name.” Given by black speech n–a.”

“it was very disrespectful,” said graduating senior at Collins High Milan Broughton.”He basically reduced this amazing civil rights leader who did a lot for the black community.”

A second rendition of the photo available on social includes the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

“Whoever’s in charge of the commitee they should have made sure that this year book was looked over carefully,” said a distraught parent.

Outraged by the image, Principal Kerensa Wing addressed the issue in a letter sent to parents, students and staff members. In part, the letter states:

“I am reaching out to make you aware of a disturbing issue involving our school yearbook. The yearbooks arrived this week and we began distributing them when it was brought to our attention that it includes an inappropriate and racist photograph. This is unacceptable and we are currently investigating to determine who submitted this photo and how our processes did not address this before it went to print. Once this investigation is completed we will take appropriate action with those involved. In our initial investigation, it appears that some of the pages planned for the yearbook were not finished prior to our students moving to digital learning. As these photos were not available, the yearbook company replaced those pages with senior selfies that had been submitted.”

Principal Wing also expressed disappointment in the students involved. Students told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy the college needs to do more.

“Everyone’s saying they want their money back because it’s been a horrible year book that they didn’t proof read properly, and they let something as serious as MLK by,” said Milan.

A furious parent took to social lamenting disapproval.