Princeton professor pushes back on cancel culture on campuses: ‘First Amendment is for all of us’

MICHIGAN INN ELIMINATES NORWEGIAN FLAG AS RESIDENTS WRONGLY THINK IT’S THE CONFEDERATE FLAG: REPORT

According to reporting from WLIX, when Greg and Kjersten Offbecker produced theSt Johns inn– called The Nordic Pineapple– they set up the flag, hanging an American flag along with it.

The set then started to get terrible e-mails and telephone call. Some were even persuaded that the “B&B” was developed by Confederate leaders when, in truth, union employees built the Civil War- age structure for the child of the Saint Johns creator.

Kjersten Offbecker stated the flag was hung as a method for her to represent her Scandinavian heritage. However, with the confusion, she took it down since she stated it was unworthy the aggravation.

The Norwegian flag has the very same colors as the Confederate flag, however the patterns and signs are various. The Confederate flag is red with a blue “X” including white stars.

“It’s a combination of a very bad attitude and a great deal of ignorance,” George mentioned. “You would believe that Americans would have the ability to inform what is and isn’t a Confederate flag– even if it’s a flag that, in some methods, looks like a Confederate flag.

“But, look at how quickly people just turn to outrage and tried to shut these people down because they thought they had broken the rule against wrongthink…” he informed host ShannonBream “So, the combination of malice and ignorance is really toxic.”

George highlighted the value of speaking out in defense of the totally free speech rights of those you highly might disagree with.

“Temple University was under pressure to discipline [Professor] Marc Lamont Hill for some declarations that I extremely highly disagreed with. But I, however, threatened to myself lead a demonstration … in defense of the totally free speech rights of the extremely progressive Marc Lamont Hill,” he described. “Because he has every bit of [a right to] totally free speech as I have or as anyone else has.

“The First Amendment is for all of us,” George mentioned.

“It’s not the residential or commercial property of the left. It’s not the residential or commercial property of the right. It’s not the conservatives’; it’s not the liberals'[property] It’s everyone’s right …” he stated.

“And so, we need to protect the free speech rights and stand up for the free speech rights of those we oppose,” George advised.

Fox News’ Jack Durschlag and The Associated Press added to this report.