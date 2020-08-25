Princess Olympia of Greece soaks up sun while vacationing with family: ‘A quick dip’

“A quick dip,” the royal captioned the sizzling breeze.

Olympia, who grew up in London and studied in New York City, flew to Greece in late July to hang out with her household, consisting of Prince Constantine Alexios, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 20, Prince Odysseas-Kimon, 15, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, 12, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported.

The royal’s moms and dads are Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, crown prince and princessof Greece Her godfather is Britain’s Prince Charles.

The outlet noted she seems there with her sweetheart, Peregrine Pearson, beneficiary of the fourth Viscount Cowdray.

Back in March, Olympia informed Hello! magazine she had a close bond with her mom, 51.

“[She’s] my best friend and an incredible role model,” she gushed. “Her sense of humor is so refreshing.”

Her mom, 51, likewise explained how essential it was for her kids to be acknowledged for more than their titles.

