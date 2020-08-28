Princess Diana statue to be installed to mark her 60th birthday – Armenian News

A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, BBC News reports, pointing out Kensington Palace.

The sculpture will be put in the garden of the London palace on 1 July 2021.

It was commissioned by the princes in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mom’s death and to “recognise her positive impact”.

Monday marks 23 years given that she was eliminated in an auto accident in Paris.

Prince William and Prince Harry were aged simply 15 and 12 at the time.

When they revealed the commission, the princes stated they hoped the long-term sculpture would assist all those who checked out Kensington Palace to “reflect on her life and her legacy”.

“Our mother touched so many lives,” they stated.

The statue will be close to the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain, which remains in Hyde Park.