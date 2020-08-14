Princess Diana once gave son Prince William this advice about finding love

During the interview, host Martin Bashir asked the princess how she discussed the separation to her children William and more youthful sibling Prince Harry.

“I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang onto it and look after it,” stated Diana, as estimated by People magazine on Friday.

“And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it,” she shared.

According to the outlet, William was ten years old when his moms and dads separated. Diana and Charles completed their divorce 4 years later on.

“William asked me what had been going on, and could I answer his questions, which I did,” Diana discussed. “He stated, ‘Was that the reason why our marriage had broken up?’ And I stated, ‘Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressures of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult. But although I still loved Papa, I couldn’ t live under the very same roofing as him, …