Princess Cruises cancels sailings until mid-December

( CNN)– The Covid-19 pandemic continues to strike the travel market hard– specifically cruise liner operators.

Case in point: Princess Cruises has actually revealed it is canceling all its sailings around the world until mid-December with just one noteworthy exception.

All sailings in Asia, the Caribbean, California, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, SouthAmerica Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific will remain on time out, the business stated in a press release Monday.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in canceling these cruises,” stated Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president, in the news release. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

CDC’s no-sail order in the United States

That order, extended on July 16, suspends “traveler operations on cruise liner with the capability to bring a minimum of 250 guests in waters based on United States jurisdiction. It was initially set to end on Friday.

The exception

There’s one nation in the Princess line-up that’s been arranged an earlier reprieve: Australia.

The cruise line stated all journeys in and out of Australia on their ships Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess can resume on October 31.

Refunds

Princess revealed a refund policy for individuals who had actually currently reserved a cruise with them.

You should send out in ask for a complete refund by August 31 or you’ll immediately be signed up for what Princess calls the “Future Cruise Credit” choice.