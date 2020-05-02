Princess Charlotte Delivers Food Amid The Global Pandemic

Princess Charlotte has reportedly been seen engaging in philanthropy at the early age of five as she volunteers in delivering homemade pasta packages to the isolated residents of Norfolk.

The pandemic has been particularly hard on the Norfolk residents.

The meal was arranged on the occasion of the young royal’s fifth birthday. Arranged by Prince William himself, it was an exceptional way to celebrate his adorable daughter’s birthday amidst a global pandemic.

Prince And Duchess Release Pictures Of Princess Charlotte On Instagram

The princess spent her birthday delivering meals while her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton clicked pictures of her daughter helping out in the delivery process, knocking doors of residents, and handing out food packets to them.

The proud parents later released snaps of their daughter at work and several other portraits taken by Kate herself on their Instagram page where they received loads of good wishes from fans.

Royal Assistance To Staff’s Initiative

The food distribution was initially started by the royal staff members, who prepared meals and distributed them among the vulnerable section of the society. The initiative had been running for over five weeks now and around 1000 meals were distributed by the 1st week.

But on the princess’s birthday, all royal hands were on deck to help out with the scheme. Young George, Princess Charlotte, and even Louis were involved in making the parcels ready, with a specialty of homemade pasta for the day.

The Balmoral Housekeeping team has also been making protective medical gears for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Windsor Castle too lent a helping hand in distributing necessary equipment to the NHS frontline fighters.

Inside sources report that the royal family spent two and a half hours driving and distributing food packets to the needy around Norfolk.

