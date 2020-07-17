Princess Beatrice Ties The Knot To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Secret Ceremony — Details!

Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice!

For those keeping up with the royal family, you’d know that the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew was set to wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 of this year at St James’s Palace followed by a reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens. Unfortunately, both were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no rescheduled date in sight.

Though it wasn’t the wedding they intended, Beatrice and Edoardo got their fairytale ending after all, tying the knot early Friday morning in a private ceremony with about 20 attendees.

94-year-old Queen Elizabeth and 99-year-old Prince Philip were among the guests at the small ceremony held at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace:

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

Other attendees likely included Beatrice’s mom Sarah Ferguson, along with sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who wed in October 2018. Congrats to the happy couple!!

