Princess Beatrice receives sweet birthday tribute from sister Princess Eugenie: ‘Happy birthday dear Beabea’

“Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea,” started the royal, 30, in the caption. “Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces.”

In the very first image, the 2 siblings snuggled up without makeup soon prior to Beatrice’s wedding event to Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi last month. Both women were big smiles in the photo.

A 2nd image from several years earlier was likewise connected to the post, revealing the brother or sisters as girls with their mom, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Ferguson, 60, likewise shared a tribute to her child.

“Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice,” she composed together with a throwback image of Beatrice smelling a flower while using a white gown. “8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum.”

Finally, the princess got a birthday dream from the royal family‘s authorities Instagram account on Saturday.

