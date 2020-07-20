Princess Beatrice marries Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret ceremony at Windsor Castle attended by the Queen and 20 guests – Armenian News

Princess Beatrice has married Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise secret ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple were due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace on 29 May. But their ceremony was postponed due to Covid-19 and no new date was given by the palace at the time, the Daily Mail reports.

Beatrice, 31, and Edo exchanged vows today at 11am at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, in the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park. On marriage Beatrice becomes a stepmother to Edo’s son Christopher, known as Wolfie.

The bride’s grandparents the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who have both been in isolation at Windsor Castle, were in attendance and appeared in excellent spirits as they left the service. The Queen, who has now seen six of her eight grandchildren marry, looked resplendent in mint green for the occasion.

The bride’s parents, Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York as well as her sister Princess Eugenie, 30, are believed to have been among the 20 or so guests in attendance, with the guest list vastly stripped back due to Covid-19 restrictions which allow a maximum of 30 people.

A statement released by the palace said the: ‘The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines.’