Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony attended by the queen

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” a spokeswoman at Buckingham Palace said.

PRINCESS BEATRICE, FIANCÉ CANCEL ENGAGEMENT PARTY AMID PRINCE ANDREW SCANDAL, REPORT SAYS

The ceremony was attended by a “small” group of guests, including Beatrice’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The remaining guests were “close family” members, the palace said.

The royal wedding comes nearly two months after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter and her fiance Mozzi had no choice but to postpone their big day, originally scheduled for May 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was initially set to take place at St. James Palace in London, with a lavish reception at Elizabeth’s garden in Buckingham Palace.

PRINCESS BEATRICE, EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI WEDDING DATE REVEALED

In April, the palace confirmed to Fox News that the couple was exploring other options.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News at the time. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

The couple’s decision came after the U.K. government extended the nationwide lockdown for an additional three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The British royal and the 37-year-old property developer had reportedly already rescheduled it twice due to Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew’s public scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

PRINCESS BEATRICE ENGAGED TO EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI

The newlyweds announced their engagement in September 2019. Mozzi popped the question during a trip to Italy.

The first cousin of Princes William and Harry was rumored to have started dating Mozzi in November 2018, after she split from her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Dave Clark, in 2016.