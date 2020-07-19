Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi release wedding portraits

Per a statement from the palace, the wedding took place “at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge [in Windsor]” and was attended by a “small” group of guests, which included Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as other “close family” members.

The royal wedding comes nearly two months after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter and her fiance Mozzi had no choice but to postpone their big day, originally scheduled for May 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was initially set to take place at St. James Palace in London, with a lavish reception at Elizabeth’s garden in Buckingham Palace.

In April, the palace confirmed to Fox News that the couple was exploring other options.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News at the time. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

The couple’s decision came after the U.K. government extended the nationwide lockdown for an additional three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The British royal and the 37-year-old property developer had reportedly already rescheduled it twice due to Prince Andrew’s public scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, several portraits of the happy couple on their wedding day have been released.

In the photos, Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 37, could be seen holding hands with smiles on their faces.

One of the loving portraits featured Mozzi smiling at his lovely bride while others featured the two on the grounds of All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Another photo even featured the Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, standing with the couple – keeping a safe distance between themselves and the newlyweds, of course.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in September 2019. Mozzi popped the question during a trip to Italy.

The first cousin of Princes William and Harry was rumored to have started dating Mozzi in November 2018, after she split from her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Dave Clark, in 2016.

