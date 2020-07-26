Princess Beatrice and her new husband head across the Channel for a low-key French honeymoon

Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi are continuing their low-key begin to married life with a modest honeymoon driving around France, The Mail on Sunday can expose.

The couple, who had a secret wedding event with simply 20 visitors, were found by an eagle-eyed traveler as they drove ‘a small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff’ in the south of France.

‘It was such a surprise to see them,’ the traveler stated. ‘Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive.’

The couple connected the knot on July 17 with Beatrice, 31, using a 1953 Norman Hartnell gown obtained from the Queen and the Queen Mary tiara the emperor endured her own big day.

Beatrice’s daddy, Prince Andrew, strolled her down the aisle however he has actually not included in any of the openly launched images amidst the debate over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source stated Beatrice and Edo, 36, had actually prepared to avoid a conventional honeymoon, however chose at the eleventh hour to take a journey across theChannel

‘The wedding event was set up in a number of weeks, and with lockdown their option of honeymoon locations was badly cut.

‘They weren’ t going to trouble however at the eleventh hour they chose to evacuate the cars and truck and head out. They’re a really down-to-earth couple.’

It is comprehended that they are preparing a journey to Lamu Island, off Kenya, where Edo’s household own a house and where he took Beatrice in the early days of their love.

The residential or commercial property designer fell for the Princess after conference her at the wedding event of her sibling Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

At the time he was dealing with his bride-to-be Dara Huang, 38, the mom of his four-year-old boy Wolfie.

Ms Huang was stated to be troubled when Edo started dating Beatrice, however the 3 are now firm pals. ‘Dara was devastated at the beginning but she has always maintained good relations for the sake of their son,’ stated a good friend.

‘She and Beatrice get along well. Beatrice is very kind and sweet to Wolfie.’

It emerged the other day that Ms Huang, who runs Design Haus Liberty, an architecture company, has actually moved her UK base into the exact same West London structure from which Edo runs his residential or commercial property organisation.