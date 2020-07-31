Prince William whisks his family away to childhood holiday spot on the Isles of Scilly

Prince William has whisked his family away to his childhood holiday spot for a quick staycation break before George and Charlotte return to school, sources say.

William and Kate, 38, were spotted ‘enjoying the warm weather’ and stopping to greet their fellow holidaymakers as they cycled across Tresco, Isles of Scilly on Thursday.

The royals decided to venture to the island near the coast of Cornwall for a ‘quick getaway’ before George, seven, and Charlotte, five, return to school, an insider said.

The family decided against heading abroad with their three children as any potential need to quarantine could impact their ability to work, the Mirror reported.

William and Kate (pictured in Tresco in 2016) were spotted ‘enjoying the warm weather’ and stopping to greet their fellow holidaymakers as they cycled across the island of Tresco on Thursday

‘They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry,’ the source added.

William is no stranger to the beauty spot, having visited the same island with his brother Harry and parents Charles and Diana as a child in June 1989.

A photograph from the break captures the young prince as he prepares for a bike ride alongside his family, with Diana, Princess of Wales seen standing behind him in a fuchsia jumper.

He also visited the island with Kate in 2016, with images showing the pair boarding a boat to St Martins after visiting the Tresco Abbey Garden.

‘William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather,’ an onlooker said today.

‘I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello.’

The family, who have stayed at Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the coronavirus lockdown, are expected to return home today.

The Cambridges’ break comes amid fears the publication of a bombshell royal biography could spark a fresh rift within the family.

The book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, describes the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ break from the royal family in intimate detail.

In the hotly-anticipated biography, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim relations between the Sussexes and the Cambridges grew so bitter that by March the couples were barely speaking.

It also claims Harry took offence when his ‘snobby’ brother William cautioned him not to rush into marrying ‘this girl’ Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have considered the choice of the words to be condescending.

Scobie and Duran claim they have spoken to more than 100 sources including ‘close friends of Harry and Meghan’s, royal aides and palace staff (past and present)’, with all the information in the book having ‘at least two sources.’