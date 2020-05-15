Prince William speaks with members of New Zealand’s Muslim community a year after terrorist attacks

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken with members of the New Zealand Muslim community a year after first connecting following the Al-Noor and Linwood mosque terrorist attacks.

On Thursday, Prince William talked to members of the Christchurch Muslim community by way of a Zoom name to debate grief, therapeutic, and the way these impacted by the 15 March attacks are fairing 14 months on.

During the decision, the duke spoke with Imams and representatives from the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, and the Muslim Association of Canterbury, based on Kensington Palace.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines





The duke concluded the decision expressing how proud he’s of the community and its resilience following tragedy.

“I’m really proud of all of you, the whole community and the New Zealand Government for how you have all dealt with such an atrocity,” he stated. “You are a role model for how something so tragic can be negotiated with the utmost grace and dignity.”

Watch extra

The dialog comes after Prince William travelled to New Zealand in April 2019 on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen to pay tribute to these affected by the Christchurch mosques terrorist attacks, which killed 50 individuals.

During his April go to, the Duke of Cambridge met with survivors of the terrorist attacks, together with five-year-old Alen Alsati, who was recovering from important accidents at Starship Children’s Hospital, in addition to first responders and officers.

At the time, Prince William provided his prayers to the community following the attacks, which he referred to as a “cruel nightmare”.

In addition to discussing the lasting impacts of the attacks on the community, Prince William and the group additionally touched on the coronavirus pandemic throughout Thursday’s Zoom name, and the way the Muslim community has tailored in the course of the nation’s lockdown.