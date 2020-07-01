Prince William Shares How He’s Staying Fit While In Lockdown!

Staying in shape throughout quarantine is a challenge for a lot of — nonetheless it seems like Prince William is up for the task!

The future king released a video this week in support of one of is own patronages, Tusk, a nonprofit focused on environmental conservation in Africa. The charity holds an annual marathon on the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, but due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the marathon evolved into a virtual event.

It spanned the month of June with people all over the world running distances from 3 to 26 miles in order to “[raise] critical funds for the dedicated men and women on the frontlines of conservation,” based on Tusk’s internet site. One of the runners was the Duke of Cambridge himself, and his statement expressed gratitude for all the athletes who took part, including Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s fastest marathon runner.

William said:

“Wherever you are in the world, however far you have run, and whatever money you have donated or raised, your support for Tusk and Lewa is hugely appreciated. These are unprecedented times. The impact of COVID-19 threatens to undo years of conservation progress across the entire African continent. But there are still individuals working tirelessly in the fight to protect Africa’s wildlife, including the amazing Lewa rangers. This month, we’ve been running for them, and all those striving to conserve the wildlife and habitats in Africa.”

“This is our way of showing that we’re all in this together”. Tusk’s Royal Patron has some words of encouragement and thanks for all those getting involved in the #TuskLewaSafariChallenge. @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/QjVl5Rof7W — Tusk (@tusk_org) June 27, 2020

Conservation is a passion both royal brothers share — Prince Harry recently wrote how becoming a father made the mission of conservation feel all the more urgent. His older brother, meanwhile, expressed his support for the cause by getting physical. He explained:

“I’m also about to do a run myself as part of this virtual challenge. Like many of you, I’m very sad not to be able to do this run in Lewa’s beautiful surroundings — but also rather relieved to have been spared the altitude and the heat.”

Yeah… we imagine a run across the royal grounds is a LOT diverse from a safari marathon! Wrapping up the address, Will concluded:

“This isn’t a race, there is no stopwatch. It is our way of showing Africa’s conservation community that we’re all in this together. Thank you.”

Raising money for a worthy cause is obviously good motivation to get moving. Especially since we’ve held it’s place in lockdown such a long time — any excuse is a great excuse to have off the couch!