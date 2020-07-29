Prince William Reveals The WORST Gift He’s Ever Given Kate Middleton: ‘She’s Never Let Me Forget That’

Yikes!!

The beginning of any relationship is a lot of learning about each other, but you’d think it’d be a bit obvious what should and shouldn’t qualify as a romantic present for your significant other… Well, Prince William missed the mark BIG TIME with Kate Middleton in the early days, and although they ended up together in the end, this is still pretty hilarious.

While appearing on The Peter Crouch Podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live this week, the father of three was asked if he could “beat” a romantic gift that’s worse than a tree, and he conquered the challenge!

William confessed:

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She’s never let me forget that.”

Though this happened early on in their relationship, and they did end up tying the knot in 2011, we can totally understand why Kate would tease her now-husband about this. He joked:

“That was early on in the courtship, that was. I tell you what, I think that sealed the deal. She fell for me at that point.”

The 38-year-old explained how he presented the prezzie to his GF:

“I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’”

It’s safe to say that Miz Middleton wasn’t totally thrilled by the prospect of bird watching:

“She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

Yup, we’d say this takes the cake as one of the least romantic presents!! Luckily, the future King has recovered from this minor setback and has hopefully gotten better at gift giving over the years. Reflecting on present-day parenting during a global pandemic later on the show, he explained:

“I think particularly now, as a parent, it starts to make you look a bit more to the future at what kind of world we are going to hand over to the next generation. There’s been a lot of time to think – and you can also have too much time to think, and that’s also what worries me.”

William added:

“This period of time has allowed us to all revalue things. The thing about lockdown is that it has been a little bit of an awakening that we maybe take our lives a bit for granted sometimes and there’s a lot of things out there that can wobble all of us at any time.”

What do U think about William’s gift fail, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

