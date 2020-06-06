Prince William reveals his ‘secret’ job volunteering for a mental health text line

Prince William unmasked he is volunteering for a crisis text line for people experiencing mental health. (Photo: Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Prince William has revealed a “secret” — he has been volunteering at a crisis text line for people struggling with mental health dilemmas during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a video call that occurred last month but was shared on social media Friday by William and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account Kensington Palace, the duke disclosed, “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys” before explaining that he has been volunteering with Shout, the United Kingdom’s first 24/7 crisis text line co-created by the couple, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the BBC, the prince uses a pseudonym on the app. “It operates 24/7 and connects people to trained volunteers who provide help at a time when it is most needed,” William said in a May 2019 video to announce the service, “enabling them to move from crises to calm and to find longer-term support.” According to People, William always intended to volunteer, when his schedule freed up.

During the decision, Middleton added, “You guys are out there volunteering in your own ways. Everybody’s got something to give back.”

I am proud to announce the launch of @GiveUsAShout, a new 24-7 textline that supports individuals who need advice in a tough moment. At the heart of Shout will soon be an incredible national volunteer community — I am hoping you will join us, and start to become part of something very special #GiveUsAShout pic.twitter.com/SgeCGtie1q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 10, 2019

Prince William is certainly one of more than 1,800 Shout volunteers who’s trained to greatly help those in need. According to the Royal Foundation, the service has engaged in over 300,000 text conversations, with roughly two-thirds of those exchanges involving people under the age of 25.

Shout tweeted that Prince William’s “empathy for people experiencing difficulty” is a great asset to the corporation.

The royals also wrapped Volunteers Week, which occurs through the first week in June, by sharing a Saturday Instagram photo of William, walking in the torrential rain with his two eldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, (the duke and duchess are also parents to Prince Louis, 2) with the caption, “In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.” Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth sent a warm message to volunteers via Instagram.

