Prince William & Prince Harry Team Up To Thank Volunteers For Princess Diana’s Charity

The royal brothers are lastly coming collectively — for an excellent trigger.

Prince William penned a notice on behalf of himself and his brother Prince Harry to thank the volunteers of The Diana Award within the midst of the coronavirus disaster. The charity was based within the identify of their late mom, Princess Diana, “to foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people.”

The group shared the Prince’s letter on their Instagram web page, alongside photos of the brothers working with the charity over time and thanking them for “for all [their] support over the years and now in this uncertain time.” Will’s message learn:

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty. Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.”

The joint message comes on the heels of the information that Prince Charles‘s sons are lastly again in contact after a interval of estrangement. Royal professional Katie Nicholl instructed ET:

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone. They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Harry clearly wants all of the help he can get, as one other insider advised the 35-year-old has been fighting all the massive life modifications he’s skilled just lately. Though in his personal phrases the coronavirus disaster has modified life “dramatically,” the Duke of Sussex additionally just lately dropped his royal titles and moved to a wholly new nation (twice!).

The supply instructed Vanity Fair:

“He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that.”

Hopefully, having the ability to lean on his brother once more will assist the Prince cope. And we’re all glad to see them coming again collectively once more, particularly for an excellent trigger!